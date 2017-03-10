Pregnant Ciara involved in car crash in L.A.: Report

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 13: Football player Russell Wilson and recording artist Ciara attend the 2016 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 13, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

SEATTLE -- Singer Ciara, who is in the final trimester of her pregnancy, was involved in a car accident in Los Angeles Friday, according to TMZ.

Looking at video of the scene and photos, it appears this happened in the Brentwood neighborhood.

Ciara is the wife of Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

Witnesses tell TMZ Ciara was driving an SUV and making a left turn when another SUV hit the passenger side of her vehicle.

Ciara was seen in photos walking around and talking on her phone and that she and the other driver were not seriously hurt, according to police.

