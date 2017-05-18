WGRZ
Canalside announces Thursday concerts series

Cancalside Concert Lineup Revealed

WGRZ 6:37 PM. EDT May 18, 2017

BUFFALO, NY--  Canalside announced the lineup for the Thursday concert series.  They also announced a Friday concert with the Buffalo Philharmonic and Strictly Hip.

The concerts will not be free, as they have in the past.  To attend the concerts at Canalside, you will have to pay a $5 fee.

Here is the rundown:

 

Thursday, June 15 – Gary Clark Jr.

 

Thursday, June 22 – Sheila E.

 

Friday, June 30 – The Buffalo Philharmonic and Strictly Hip Performing music by The Tragically Hip  Presented by Consulate General of Canada and Labatt USA

 

Thursday, July 6 – The Tea Party T

 

Thursday, July 13 – Ghostface Killah with Slick Rick

 

Thursday, July 20 – Eric Paslay

 

Thursday, July 27 – Theory of a Dead Man

 

Thursday, August 3 – Dark Star Orchestra 

 

Thursday, August 10 – Robert Randolph and the Family Band

 

Thursday, August 17 – USS

 

