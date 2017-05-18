Canalside announces Thursday concerts series

BUFFALO, NY-- Canalside announced the lineup for the Thursday concert series. They also announced a Friday concert with the Buffalo Philharmonic and Strictly Hip.
The concerts will not be free, as they have in the past. To attend the concerts at Canalside, you will have to pay a $5 fee.
Here is the rundown:
Thursday, June 15 – Gary Clark Jr.
Thursday, June 22 – Sheila E.
Friday, June 30 – The Buffalo Philharmonic and Strictly Hip Performing music by The Tragically Hip Presented by Consulate General of Canada and Labatt USA
Thursday, July 6 – The Tea Party T
Thursday, July 13 – Ghostface Killah with Slick Rick
Thursday, July 20 – Eric Paslay
Thursday, July 27 – Theory of a Dead Man
Thursday, August 3 – Dark Star Orchestra
Thursday, August 10 – Robert Randolph and the Family Band
Thursday, August 17 – USS
