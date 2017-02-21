Artpark announces concerts for summer series

Artpark outdoor concert stage in Lewiston. (Photo: WGRZ)

LEWISTON, NY-- Artpark is getting an early start on the summer concert series.

Artpark announced Tuesday four concerts to kick off the 2017 summer season.

June 6: ZZ Top

July 18: Brit Floyd

July 25: Blondie & Garbage: The Rage and Rapture Tour

August 22: Jethro Tull by Ian Anderson

Tickets and ticket packages go on sale February 24 at 10am. More concerts will be added later this spring.

(© 2017 WGRZ)