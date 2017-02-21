WGRZ
Artpark announces concerts for summer series

WGRZ 10:16 AM. EST February 21, 2017

 LEWISTON, NY--  Artpark is getting an early start on the summer concert series.

Artpark announced Tuesday four concerts to kick off the 2017 summer season.

 

  • June 6: ZZ Top
  • July 18: Brit Floyd
  • July 25: Blondie & Garbage: The Rage and Rapture Tour
  • August 22: Jethro Tull by Ian Anderson

Tickets and ticket packages go on sale February 24 at 10am.    More concerts will be added later this spring.

