Artpark announces concerts for summer series

LEWISTON, NY-- Artpark is getting an early start on the summer concert series.
Artpark announced Tuesday four concerts to kick off the 2017 summer season.
- June 6: ZZ Top
- July 18: Brit Floyd
- July 25: Blondie & Garbage: The Rage and Rapture Tour
- August 22: Jethro Tull by Ian Anderson
Tickets and ticket packages go on sale February 24 at 10am. More concerts will be added later this spring.
