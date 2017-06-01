5 WNY teachers nominated for music award

Music notes on blackboard (Photo: Igor Stevanovic/Thinkstock)

BUFFALO, NY-- Five teachers from Western New York have been named quarterfinalists for the 2018 Music Educator Awards.

The Music Educator Award will go to the educator who has made a "significant and lasting contribution" to music education.

The five WNY teachers will compete against more than 190 other educators vying for the top spot. The list was put out by CBS News

They are:

Andrew Bennett, Fredonia Central School District

Kristen Hill, St. Andrew's Country Day School in Kenmore

Amy J. Steiner, Hutchinson Central Technical High School in Buffalo

Theresa Thomasulo, The Park School of Buffalo

Mitchell Hutchings, Greatbatch School of Music in Houghton

The semi-finalists will be selected in September. Whoever wins will get a trip to NY to see the Grammy's, a $1,000 honorarium and the school will be $1,000 grant.

You can see the complete list here: http://cbsn.ws/2qKoP4i

© 2017 WGRZ-TV