$20 concert ticket promotion at Darien Lake

DARIEN, NY-- Darien Lake and LiveNation are kicking off National Concert Day with a summer ticket promotion.
The "Kickoff to Summer" ticket promotion offers tickets for $20 for select shows are Darien Lake. The promotion starts Tuesday, May 2 at 8am through Tuesday, May 9, or while supplies last.
You can purchase tickets livenation.com or ticketmaster.com.
Here's a list of LiveNation concerts available for the $20 promotion at Darien Lake:
• Future – Wednesday, May 24th
• Chance The Rapper – Wednesday, May 31st
• Jason Aldean - Saturday, June 3
• Florida Georgia Line – Friday, June 16
• Train with O.A.R. – Tuesday, June 20th
• Zac Brown Band – Sunday, June 25th
• Third Eye Blind – Thursday, June 29th
• Nickelback with Daughtry – Wednesday, July 12th
• Chris Stapleton – Sunday, July 16th
• Chicago & The Doobie Brothers – Tuesday, July 18th
• Foreigner with Cheap Trick – Friday, July 21st
• Kidz Bop Kids – Saturday, July 22nd
• OneRepublic – Tuesday, July 25th
• Brantley Gilbert – Sunday, July 30th
• Kings of Leon – Wednesday, August 2nd
• Dierks Bentley with Cole Swindell -- Friday, August 4th
• Goo Goo Dolls with Phillip Phillips – Saturday, August 12th
• John Mayer – Sunday, August 27th
• Matchbox Twenty / Counting Crows – Monday, September 11th
For more info, head to: livenation.com/20ticket.
