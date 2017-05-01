WGRZ
$20 concert ticket promotion at Darien Lake

WGRZ 10:04 AM. EDT May 01, 2017

DARIEN, NY--  Darien Lake and LiveNation are kicking off National Concert Day with a summer ticket promotion. 

The "Kickoff to Summer" ticket promotion offers tickets for $20 for select shows are Darien Lake.   The promotion starts Tuesday, May 2 at 8am through Tuesday, May 9, or while supplies last.  

You can purchase tickets livenation.com or ticketmaster.com. 

Here's a list of LiveNation concerts available for the $20 promotion at Darien Lake:

• Future – Wednesday, May 24th 
• Chance The Rapper – Wednesday, May 31st 
• Jason Aldean -  Saturday, June 3 
• Florida Georgia Line  – Friday, June 16 
• Train with O.A.R. – Tuesday, June 20th 
• Zac Brown Band  – Sunday, June 25th  
• Third Eye Blind  – Thursday, June 29th 
• Nickelback with Daughtry – Wednesday, July 12th  
• Chris Stapleton  – Sunday, July 16th   
• Chicago & The Doobie Brothers – Tuesday, July 18th 
• Foreigner with Cheap Trick  – Friday, July 21st   
• Kidz Bop Kids – Saturday, July 22nd   
• OneRepublic – Tuesday, July 25th   
• Brantley Gilbert  – Sunday, July 30th
• Kings of Leon  – Wednesday, August 2nd  
• Dierks Bentley with Cole Swindell  -- Friday, August 4th
• Goo Goo Dolls with Phillip Phillips – Saturday, August 12th
• John Mayer – Sunday, August 27th
• Matchbox Twenty / Counting Crows – Monday, September 11th

For more info, head to: livenation.com/20ticket.

