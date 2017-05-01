$20 concert ticket promotion at Darien Lake

File photo (Photo: WGRZ)

DARIEN, NY-- Darien Lake and LiveNation are kicking off National Concert Day with a summer ticket promotion.

The "Kickoff to Summer" ticket promotion offers tickets for $20 for select shows are Darien Lake. The promotion starts Tuesday, May 2 at 8am through Tuesday, May 9, or while supplies last.

You can purchase tickets livenation.com or ticketmaster.com.

Here's a list of LiveNation concerts available for the $20 promotion at Darien Lake:

• Future – Wednesday, May 24th

• Chance The Rapper – Wednesday, May 31st

• Jason Aldean - Saturday, June 3

• Florida Georgia Line – Friday, June 16

• Train with O.A.R. – Tuesday, June 20th

• Zac Brown Band – Sunday, June 25th

• Third Eye Blind – Thursday, June 29th

• Nickelback with Daughtry – Wednesday, July 12th

• Chris Stapleton – Sunday, July 16th

• Chicago & The Doobie Brothers – Tuesday, July 18th

• Foreigner with Cheap Trick – Friday, July 21st

• Kidz Bop Kids – Saturday, July 22nd

• OneRepublic – Tuesday, July 25th

• Brantley Gilbert – Sunday, July 30th

• Kings of Leon – Wednesday, August 2nd

• Dierks Bentley with Cole Swindell -- Friday, August 4th

• Goo Goo Dolls with Phillip Phillips – Saturday, August 12th

• John Mayer – Sunday, August 27th

• Matchbox Twenty / Counting Crows – Monday, September 11th

For more info, head to: livenation.com/20ticket.

