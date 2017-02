The Animal Adventure Park is back up and live stream the upcoming birth of a baby giraffe. (Photo: YouTube)

The Animal Adventure Park is back up and live stream the upcoming birth of a baby giraffe.

The live stream was taken down temporarily by YouTube, but the park was back up live streaming around 9am Thursday.

April, the mama giraffe, is expected to give birth to her fourth calf any day.

