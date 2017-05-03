Kurt Russell on the Pacific Northwest, fatherhood, and Guardians of the Galaxy

Kurt Russell talks to Kim Holcomb about the Pacific Northwest, fatherhood, and shooting Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 .

Hollywood legend Kurt Russell plays the role of cosmic dad in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

In his real-life role of father, he’s learned to let his children make their own choices.

"They're their own person. They're not what you think they are,” he said. “They're not what you think you were going to get. They're not what you think, if you ever did, you're going to make them. They're going to make themselves. And, let them."

On-screen, he plays Starlord's long-lost father - teaming up with Lake Stevens native Chris Pratt. They both shared the Pacific Northwest in common, from Russell's days playing baseball.

"My first year was in Bend, Oregon and then Walla Walla, in which case we'd play Eugene, Seattle, Portland,” he said. “My dad and I owned the Portland Mavericks for five years, so I've spent a lot of time up there."

In many ways, he approaches acting the same way he played baseball: as a team sport.

"Ever since I was a little kid, since I was 10 years old, you have to make the team. Every time, you have to make the team,” he said.

That philosophy helped him blend right in with the returning Guardians.

“He's been around for so long, Hollywood royalty, you think he might separate himself a little bit, but not at all,” Dave Bautista said. “He was probably one of the most social people on set.”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is rated PG-13 and opens May 5.

