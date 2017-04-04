KISS to perform at Seneca Niagara August 19

NIAGARA FALLS, NY-- KISS is coming to WNY.
The band will perform an outdoor concert at the Seneca Niagara Resort and Casino on Saturday, August 19.
Tickets on sale April 14th at noon. General admission seating starting at $55. Reserved seating starting at $75. Those under 18 will only be admitted with an accompanying paid adult.
You can purchase tickets at the 8 Clans or the Club Store inside Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino, online at ticketmaster.com, at any Ticketmaster location or order by phone by calling 1-800-745-3000.
