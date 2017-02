BUFFALO, N.Y. - John Mayer is coming to Darien Lake in August.

The concert, scheduled for 7:00 p.m. on August 27th, was announced Friday morning.

Tickets go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on March 4th. You can purchase online at LiveNation.com, Ticketmaster.com, or by phone at 1-800-745-3000.

Ticket prices range between $59 and $125, or $36 for lawn seats.

