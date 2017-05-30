Guns n' Roses coming to New Era Field

BUFFALO, NY - Guns N' Roses announced Monday that they are bringing their Not In This Lifetime tour to New Era Field. Live will be featured as a special guest.

The show is scheduled for August 16, 2017 at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Saturday, December 10th at 10:00 a.m.

Prices range from $39.50 to $254.50, and can be purchased online at LiveNation.com or Ticketmaster.com, or by phone at 1-800-745-3000.

