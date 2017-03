BUFFALO, NY - Florida Georgia Line is bringing its summer tour to Darien Lake.

Florida Georgia Line, with special guest Nelly and Chris Lane, will perform on Friday, June 16th.

Tickets will be on sale beginning Friday, March 24th at 10:00 a.m. Tickets are $72.25, or $31.50 for lawn seats.

Each paid ticket includes same-day admission to the Darien Lake theme park.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV