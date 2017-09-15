WNY Heroes, Inc. 8th Annual Red, White & Blue Gala, 2017

Support Western New York Veterans and their families at the 8th Annual Red, White & Glue Gala on Friday, November 10th. This year's gala takes place at Seneca Niagara Casino in Niagara Falls from 5pm-10pm. Enjoy a sit down dinner with drinks and a Live Auction. There will also be a basket raffle and entertainment.

Tickets are $125. For tickets and information visit www.wnyheroes.org or call 716-630-5020.

WNY Heroes was founded in 2007 to help our local Veterans with the difficult times that so many face when returning to civilian life. WNY Heroes provides immediate financial assistance to Veterans in need through the Bridging Hearts grant program by covering up to 3 months of past due mortgage, rent or utilities. WNY Heroes also has a service dog program called Pawsitive for Heroes, where service dogs and Veterans are paired up and trained to enable Veterans to return to a normal life with their families, their employers, and throughout their communities.

For more information visit www.wnyheroes.org.

