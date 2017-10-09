WNY Children's Book Expo - November 11th

WNY Children’s Book EXPO is Buffalo’s premier literary event for children. The event is comprised of two parts: KidsLit Week, and EXPO Saturday - Sat, November 11th from 10am-3pm.

During KidsLit Week, nearly 40 internationally acclaimed authors will visit area schools, libraries, museums and other cultural venues. The visits, scheduled Monday, 11/06/17 - Friday, 11/10/17, aim at inspiring a love of books in students grades pre-K through middle school.

EXPO Saturday takes place on Saturday, November 11th at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center from 10am-3pm. This is a day-long dynamic showcase of new and beloved books written for kids. Here, local, national and international authors interact directly with children through readings, book-signings, presentations and demonstrations. Nearly 4000 visitors are expected to attend. Author's Books for Sale & Signing, Photos with Princesses and your favorite costumed characters, CTLE/PD Seminar for Educators.

Admission is free for all ages. Activities target readers ages 3 - 12. FREE parking is available at

Fernberg Parking Ramp located, 2000 Pearl Street, Buffalo, NY.

Visit www.monkeysread.com for more details.

WNY Children's Book EXPO is proudly sponsored by Blue Cross Blue Sheild of WNY, Monkey See Monkey Do Children's Book Store, Read To Succeed Buffalo, Medaille College , The Buffalo News , Rich's, Garman Family Foundation, Buffalo Lodging Associates and Ch. 2 On Your Side

