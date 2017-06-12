Tonawanda Gateway Harbor- Every Wed & Thurs Night

Make sure you check out Tonwanadas Gateway Harbor this summer!

Every Wednesday at 6pm enjoy live concerts at Gateway Harbor Park

NOTE: Food and beverage will be available. No food or pets allowed in the park during the Wednesday Night Concert Series. The food and beverage proceeds will help pay for the band.

Every Thursday Night from 5pm-8pm enjoy over 10 food trucks with live entertainment

NOTE: Food Trucks will be on Young Street in the City of Tonawanda

The 2nd Annual Gateway Harbor Pizza Fest will be held on August 30th in the park.

For more information visit their website at http://www.tonawandasgatewayharbor.com/index.html

