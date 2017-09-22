The Chestnut Ridge Conservancy -Oktoberfest Fall Festival - Friday, October 13th

The Chestnut Ridge Conservancy will host an Oktoberfest Fall Festival, the 6th Annual Celebration of Chestnut Ridge Park on Friday, October 13, 2017 under the stars at the historic and iconic Chestnut Ridge Park Casino.

In addition to a new theme, this year’s event will have two ticket options, allowing guests to arrive at 6:00pm for our full program and a delicious German-themed meal, or at 8:00pm for the after-party to enjoy German beer, cocktails, and snacks. Special lighting will be used to outline the trees and casino as dusk approaches. The recently restred casino murals, a major Conservancy project, will be a highlight for the guests to enjoy. After dinner, a DJ with a German party music repertoir will take the stage to entertain guests throughout the night.

Come celebrate the beautiful Western New York autumn and stunning sunset from the top of famous Chestnut Ridge Park sledding hill.

WGRZ's Patrick Hammer witll be the emcee for the evening. The presenting sponsor for this year’s major fund raiser is BlueCross BlueShield of WNY. The Conservancy will be presenting the Raymond A. Fabiniak Guardian Award to Conservancy board member Ronald Smith. All proceeds benefit the Chestnut Ridge Conservancy. The Chestnut Ridge Conservancy is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization established to work closely with the Erie County Department of Parks, Recreation and Forestry to help establish the direction for repairs and improvements in our beautiful park.

Dinner with after-party tickets are $125, after-party tickets are $75. Click Here for more information and to purchase tickets.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV