Join Ch. 2 at the 40th Annual Festival of Trees, December 2nd through December 5th. The Festival of Trees returns to where it started 40 years ago.... The Buffalo Niagara Convention Center. This year's Festival features beautifully decorated trees, wreaths and mantle pieces. Over 100 wreaths will be available for sale at the festival along with a gift shop and several vendors will be offering unique holiday gifts for your purchase. All of the designer trees and wreaths provide a spectacular backdrop for two separate events; The Festival of Trees Black Tie Gala and the Glitter and Glamour Fashion Show.

Black Tie Gala

Saturday, December 2, 2017

6 p.m. - Midnight

Dinner, Auction, Dancing

Glimmer & Glamour

Fashion Show Tuesday, December 5, 2017 6 p.m. - 9 p.m

The Festival of Trees is Open to the Public -Come view these spectacular trees.

Monday, December 4th

10 am - 8 pm

general admission is free

All proceeds benefit the new John R. Oishei Children's Hospital. For more information visit www.FOTBUFFALO.com

