The 11 Day Powerplay

Buffalo’s HARBORCENTER will host the World's Longest Hockey Game ...one continuous 11-day hockey game to raise money for Roswell Park Cancer Institute.The 11-Day Power Play will feature 250 hours of consecutive hockey from June 22 – July 3, 2017, at HARBORCENTER in Buffalo, NY. Two teams of 20 players will play the entire game and players will have a goal of raising $10K each to benefit Roswell Park Cancer Institute.

You can be a part of this historic event! Show your support and make a donation to Roswell Park Cancer Institute. Each of the 20 players has a fundraising page and you can make a secure donation to any of the players. Click Here to Meet the 11 Day Power Play Players.

Volunteer at the event! The 11 Day Power Play requires the participating players to play hockey in one continuous hockey game for over 250 hours and live at the HarborCenter for the duration of the game (no exceptions). This will require an army of volunteers to assist with the event. Click Here for Volunteer Application.

