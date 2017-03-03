Susan G. Komen WNY Race for the Cure - Saturday, June 10th

Join WGRZ Ch. 2 On Your Side and take part in the Susan G. Komen WNY Race for the Cure on Saturday, June 10th at RiverWorks ( 359 Ganson Street, Buffalo).

The Race for the Cure is much more than a “race.” Since its inception sixteen years ago, the WNY community has joined together to celebrate the survivors, honor those who have passed and continue to fight to find the cures.

Breast cancer often strikes without warning, affecting women and men of all ages and races.That’s why annually, we come together to show that we are MORE THAN PINK.

In addition to the 5K run and walk and 1 Mile Fun Walk, Race Day is a celebration for the whole family. It includes food & beverages, entertainment, education and acknowledgement of those who have battled breast cancer. There are giveaways, promotions and the Promise Shop where you can do your shopping for all things PINK.

CLICK here to register on-line today -- Gather your friends, family and co-workers and form a team.

WGRZ Ch. 2 On Your Side is a proud sponsor of the Susan G. Komen WNY Race for the Cure.

2017 RACE DAY SCHEDULE 7:00 – 9:45 am Registration and Packet Pick-up inside Buffalo RiverWorks 7:30 am Survivor Breakfast inside Buffalo RiverWorks Breast Cancer Survivors free courtesy of our Sponsor 8:30 am On-stage – Hosted by WGRZ- Channel 2 Presentation of Nora McGuire award Survivor Recognition and Procession 9:45 am Warm Up 10:00 am Race for the Cure Starts on Ganson St. in front of RiverWorks 10:30 am After-Party begins 11:30 am Awards and Entertainment

(© 2017 WGRZ)