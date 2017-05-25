Join us for The Subaru Buffalo 4-Mile Chase on Friday, July 14th at 7pm in the Elmwood Village benefiting the ECMC Foundation and the Buffalo Police Athletic League. Register on-line Click Here and start your training! T-Shirts for the first1200 registrants. Prize money for Open Male & Female division 1st- 4th place and US Male-Female and Masters Divisions. Awards for each age division.

Pre- Race Party starts at 5pm with Live Music -- Race begins at 7pm and Post Race Party includes Live Music and complimentary food & refreshments.

This family friendly event offers a FREE Kids Race with awards and surprises for all participants. Kids Race is a 30 yard dash for 5-6 year olds, 40 yards for 7-8 year-olds and 50 yards for 9-10 year-olds. The Kids Race begins at 7pm, registration is on-site from 3p-6pm at Bidwell Pkwy.

Registration is $25.00

$12.50 for 14 & under

$7.50 for 73 and over

There is also a couples division.

For Information Call 716-881-1652

Online Registration

Directions: www.buffalosubaruchase.com

© 2017 WGRZ-TV