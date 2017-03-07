SHRINE CIRCUS COMING MARCH 16th-19th

Ladies and gentlemen, children of all ages, The Shrine Circus is coming to The Event Center on the Hamburg Fairgrounds, South Park Avenue, from Thursday, March 16th thru Sunday, March 19th.

There will be ten shows over the 4 days: 10:30am & 7:00pm on Thursday, March 16th; 10:30am, 3:30pm & 7:30pm on Friday, March 17th; 10:00am, 2:30pm & 7:30pm on Saturday, March 18th; and 1:00pm and 5:30pm on Sunday, March 19th.

Acts will include white tigers from Las Vegas; the Human Cannonball; motorcycle daredevils; The Hamid Circus Elephants; stuntman Johnny Rocket; The Flying Trapeze; high wire walkers, crossbow shooters, gymnasts, comical clowns, aerialists, jugglers, acrobats and much more!

During intermission the circus will offer pony rides, a giant slide, moon bounce, face painting, have your photo taken with an elephant or a Shrine mini-car, clown autographs and prize drawings.

Tickets are $14.00 for adults; $10.00 for seniors; and $8.00 for children. They are on sale now at The Shrine Circus Office, 1600 Southwestern Blvd., West Seneca; the Event Center box office; and online at tickets.com with no service fees.

Group rates are available for students and for any group of 20 or more.

For more information or to order tickets by phone, please call 674-8666.

