Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. - Community Celebration Featuring Civil Rights Activist

The NFJC (National Federation for Just Communities) will host a Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration on Thursday, January 19th featuring National Speaker and Civil Rights Activist Dorothy Counts-Scoggins. This free event begins at 6pm at the Performing Arts Center at Niagara Falls High School.

Dorothy Counts (born 1942) was one of the first black students admitted to the Harry Harding High School, in Charlotte, North Carolina. After four days of harassment that threatened her safety, her parents forced her to withdraw from the school. Today, at age 73, she is at the forefront of a debate about whether recently re-segregated Charlotte-Mecklenburg schools should integrate classrooms along socioeconomic lines. Retired from a long career as a preschool teacher and advocate for early childhood education, she travels to local communities to educate them on the importance of school diversity.

For more information visit www.nfjcwny.org.