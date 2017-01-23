WGRZ
Pink The Rink 2017 Susan G. Komen-WNY

WGRZ 4:18 PM. EST January 23, 2017

The Western New York Affiliate of Susan G. Komen invite you to help Pink the Rink on Saturday, February 11th at HarborCenter.  The party starts at 4pm with Open Skate from 4-8pm.  
 
Tickets: 
Family Four Pack- $50
Adults – $25
Children 4 -16 – $10
Children 4 and under – no charge
There will be complimentary skate rentals, refreshments; a live DJ, entertainment, games, raffles, fun with Sabretooth and Sabres alumni.
 
Complimentary Parking is available in the HARBORCENTER garage.
 
Proceeds benefit the WNY Affiliate of Susan G. Komen.  
 
Click Here to purchase your tickets!

(© 2017 WGRZ)


