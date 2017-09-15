Support the Champ Foundation and their research that fights for better treatment and a cure for Pearson's Syndrome at the "Champ"ionship Meat Raffle. Taking place Thursday, October 5th at Wings Flight of Hope, Orchard Park, the event includes a meat raffle, 50/50 drawing, basket raffles and a silent auction! Visit their facebook page for more information by clicking here. Tickets are only $20, or $150 for a table of 10. Get your tickets today by calling 716 - 667 - 3803, or by emailing thechampfoundation@gmail.com. Doors open at 6pm, first raffle starts at 7pm. Bring friends, family, and a cooler for your winnings!

