October 18th - Olmsted Distinguished Speaker Series

Olmsted Center for Sight (Photo: Olmsted Center for Sight)

OLMSTED CENTER’S DISTINGUISHED SPEAKER SERIES FEATURES

BLIND MARATHON RUNNER

The Olmsted Center for Sight announces its 5th annual Conrad N. Hilton Distinguished Speaker Series. This year, the speaker will be Kyle Robidoux, a blind athlete who recently completed the Boston Marathon Double.

Kyle Robidoux is an ultra-marathon runner, who at a young age was diagnosed with retinitis pigmentosa, a degenerative eye disease that causes severe vision impairment and often blindness. Kyle has spent his entire professional career working with non-profit organizations as a community organizer, planner, and community relations manager and currently works for the Massachusetts Association for the Blind & Visually Impaired. Kyle is an avid runner and alpine skier who has completed close to 20 marathons and ultra-marathons. This past July he completed the Vermont 100 Endurance Race, his first 100 miler. He is committed to creating opportunities for all athletes, having trained over 50 running sighted guides.

The Distinguished Speaker Series will take place on Wednesday, October 18th from 12-1PM at the Olmsted Education Center, located at 1170 Main St. Buffalo, NY. Please RSVP by October 16th with Renee DiFlavio at (716) 888-4627 or rdiflavio@olmstedcenter.org. This is a free event.

About OCS: Since its inception in 1907, the Olmsted Center for Sight has been the only agency offering traditional, state-of-the-art blind rehabilitation and ancillary vision services to individuals who are blind and visually impaired in Western NY. OCS’ mission is to help people who are blind or visually impaired achieve their highest level of independence.

