Niagara County Peach Festival, September 8th - 10th, 2017

Join us for a fun filled weekend at the Niagara County Peach Festival, September 8th -10th at Academy Park in the Village of Lewiston. There is fun for everyone with the Carnival Rides and Games, 5K Run, Peach Festival Parade, Live Entertainment, Peach Queen Competition and of course....the Peach Shortcake.

The Niagara County Peach Festival festivities begin Thursday, September 8th for Ride Preview Night 6pm-10pm. Carnival Rides and Games along with Vendor Booths continue throughout the weekend, Friday, Sept. 9th 5pm -11pm and Saturday and Sunday 11am-11pm.

Take part in the 39th Annual Peach Festival 5K Run -- The Peach Festival 5K is the official kick-off to the Peach Festival Parade! Saturday, Sept. 9th at 9am. The race starts and finishes in front of the Historic Frontier House on Center Street in Lewiston. Register on-line before 9/1 and registration is just $20, 9/1- 9/7 registration is $25 and $30 on Race Day. Click Here to register on-line. Day of Registration takes place from 7am-9am at Key Bank parking lot on Center Street, Lewiston. Join Ch. 2's Heather Prusak at this year's Race.

Peach Festival Parade begins at 11am along Center Street in Lewiston. Ch.2's Maria Genero is this year's Grand Marshall for the Peach Festival Parade Ch. 2 Daybreak's Kevin O'Neill will be honored at this year's festival as, Kiwanis of Lewiston Media Person of the Year and Maryalice Demler will once again serve as Master of Ceremony at the Annual Peach Queen Pageant.

For a full schedule of events and directions to the Niagara County Peach Festival, visit www.lewistonpeachfestival.org

