Music To Remenber- May 21st

WGRZ 3:53 PM. EST March 10, 2017

Park Creek Senior Living Community Presents:

Music to Remember

 

May 21st

1pm-5pm

 

Music, fun and refreshments!

Tickets at Park Creek:

$5 Donation Advance Sale

$7 Donation at the Door

Contact Jane for More Information: 716-632-3000

