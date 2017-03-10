Close Music To Remenber- May 21st WGRZ 3:53 PM. EST March 10, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Park Creek Senior Living Community Presents:Music to Remember May 21st1pm-5pm Music, fun and refreshments!Tickets at Park Creek:$5 Donation Advance Sale$7 Donation at the DoorContact Jane for More Information: 716-632-3000 © 2017 WGRZ-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Amber Alert: Mikeya Houston Missing four-year-old girl found North Buffalo Teen in Need of Kidney Four-Year-Old From Buffalo Missing Thousands still without power Stepmother accused of abusing step-sons Thousands Still Without Power In WNY Tonight Trees And Powerlines Cause Major Problems Doctor Fundraises, "Fights For Air" For Wife Heavy Winds Cause Widespread Power Outages More Stories Reward grows to $20k for bomb-threat tips Mar 10, 2017, 12:03 p.m. Missing Buffalo girl found after Amber Alert Mar. 9, 2017, 9:20 p.m. GOP health care plan could cost N.Y. billions Mar 10, 2017, 9:51 a.m.
