Music is Art Festival -Buffalo RiverWorks

Music is Art Festival takes place Saturday, Sept. 9th at Buffalo RiverWorks 11am-2am. This annual free event highlights the artistic talents of individuals and groups from within our Western New York community. The Festival is Buffalo’s most extensive exhibition of local art, dance, and music. The Festival draws over 20,000 throughout the day to be entertained by this multi-sensory event; part concert, part bazaar, street fair and art gallery.

For more information visit https://www.musicisart.org/

