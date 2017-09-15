Men Who Cook - October 4th

Enjoy signature dishes prepared right before your eyes by well known Men in our community along with local restaurants and eateries. This unique fundraiser features amateur chef's paired up with local restaurants serving specialty dishes at an array of food stations. Get your tickets today for an evening of gourmet food and live entertainment to benefit Crisis Services. This year's Men Who Cook event will take place on October 4th from 6pm -9pm at The Adam's Mark Hotel.

Tickets are available on-line by visiting www.crisisservices.org

Crisis Services of Erie County is the most comprehensive crisis center in upstate New York. Crisis Services fulfills community needs through the following program services:

24 Hour Hotline – Crisis Counseling Program

Emergency Mobile Outreach Services

Trauma Response Services

The Advocate Program- Rape, Domestic Violence, Family Violence and Elder Abuse

Community Education and Training

Police/Mental Health Coordination Project

