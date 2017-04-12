May 6- The Grand Island Half Marathon & 10K!

The 2017 Grand Island Half Marathon and 10K Race is almost here!Saturday,

Saturday May 6th 2017.

The course is flat, fast, out and back along the scenic Niagara river. Both the 10-k and the Half Marathon start at 9AM in the main parking lot at Beaver Island State Park. The course exits the park onto West River Parkway. The 10-k runners turn back at 3.1 miles and return to Beaver Island along the same route. The Half Marathon continues along West River Parkway, turning back to the Park just past 6 1/2 miles and finishing in the main parking lot.

Race fee includes chip timing, water, sports rink, post race food and beverages!

A portion of the race proceeds will be donated towards a prostate cancer related charity.

Race Fee:

Half Marathon

Early Bird through 2/5/17 $55

2/6/17-3/5/17: $60

3/6/17-5/5/17: $65

Race day $75

​

10k

Through 3/5/17: $26

3/6/17-5/5/17: $29

Race Day: $35

*Registration fees are non-refundable and non-transferable.

For more information click here

Register online here

A paper application is also available here

