May 6- The Grand Island Half Marathon & 10K!

The 2017 Grand Island Half Marathon and 10K Race is almost here!Saturday,
- Saturday May 6th 2017.
The course is flat, fast, out and back along the scenic Niagara river. Both the 10-k and the Half Marathon start at 9AM in the main parking lot at Beaver Island State Park. The course exits the park onto West River Parkway. The 10-k runners turn back at 3.1 miles and return to Beaver Island along the same route. The Half Marathon continues along West River Parkway, turning back to the Park just past 6 1/2 miles and finishing in the main parking lot.
-
Race fee includes chip timing, water, sports rink, post race food and beverages!
-
A portion of the race proceeds will be donated towards a prostate cancer related charity.
Race Fee:
Half Marathon
Early Bird through 2/5/17 $55
2/6/17-3/5/17: $60
3/6/17-5/5/17: $65
Race day $75
10k
Through 3/5/17: $26
3/6/17-5/5/17: $29
Race Day: $35
*Registration fees are non-refundable and non-transferable.
For more information click here
Register online here
A paper application is also available here
