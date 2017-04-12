WGRZ
May 6- The Grand Island Half Marathon & 10K!

WGRZ 9:58 AM. EDT April 12, 2017

The 2017 Grand Island Half Marathon and 10K Race is almost here!Saturday,

  • Saturday May 6th 2017. 

The course is flat, fast, out and back along the scenic Niagara river. Both the 10-k and the Half Marathon start at 9AM in the main parking lot at Beaver Island State Park. The course exits the park onto West River Parkway.  The 10-k runners turn back at 3.1 miles and return to Beaver Island along the same route. The Half Marathon continues along West River Parkway, turning back to the Park just past 6 1/2 miles and finishing in the main parking lot.

  • Race fee includes chip timing, water, sports rink, post race food and beverages!

  • A portion of the race proceeds will be donated towards a prostate cancer related charity.

 

Race Fee: 

Half Marathon 
Early Bird through 2/5/17 $55
2/6/17-3/5/17: $60
3/6/17-5/5/17: $65
Race day $75

10k 
Through 3/5/17: $26 
3/6/17-5/5/17: $29 
Race Day: $35

 

*Registration fees are non-refundable and non-transferable.

 

For more information click here

Register online here

A paper application is also available here

