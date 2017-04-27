May 13- Hospice Gran Fondo

The Hospice Gran Fondo

May 13th 2017

A scenic bicycle ride on the beautoful Niagra Wine Trail throughout Niagara County.

Featuring:

Three routes, wineries, food, music and more!

Three routes to choose form:

62 Mile

30 Mile

15 Mile

Pricing for the ride:

4/1/17-5/5/17- $55

5/6/17-5/13/17- $65

Post Party Party

Includes: LIVE music, food and drinks, wine tastings, wine available for purchase.

Registration

Includes: Entrance to post-ride party, Dri- Fit Shirt, and a Mighty Niagara Discount Card

For more information and online registration visit www.hospicegranfondo.com

