May 13- Hospice Gran Fondo

The Hospice Gran Fondo
May 13th 2017
A scenic bicycle ride on the beautoful Niagra Wine Trail throughout Niagara County.
Featuring:
Three routes, wineries, food, music and more!
Three routes to choose form:
62 Mile
30 Mile
15 Mile
Pricing for the ride:
4/1/17-5/5/17- $55
5/6/17-5/13/17- $65
Post Party Party
Includes: LIVE music, food and drinks, wine tastings, wine available for purchase.
Registration
Includes: Entrance to post-ride party, Dri- Fit Shirt, and a Mighty Niagara Discount Card
For more information and online registration visit www.hospicegranfondo.com
