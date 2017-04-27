WGRZ
May 13- Hospice Gran Fondo

WGRZ 11:48 AM. EDT April 27, 2017

The Hospice Gran Fondo 
May 13th 2017
A scenic bicycle ride on the beautoful Niagra Wine Trail throughout Niagara County.
 
 
Featuring:
Three routes, wineries, food, music and more! 
 
Three routes to choose form:
62 Mile
30 Mile
15 Mile
 
Pricing for the ride:
4/1/17-5/5/17- $55
5/6/17-5/13/17- $65
 
Post Party Party
Includes: LIVE music, food and drinks, wine tastings, wine available for purchase.
 
Registration
Includes: Entrance to post-ride party, Dri- Fit Shirt, and a Mighty Niagara Discount Card
 
For more information and online registration visit www.hospicegranfondo.com

