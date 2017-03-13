MAPLE WEEKEND -MARCH 18-19, 25-26 - In Western New York and throughout the state, there are more tappable maple trees than in any other state in the America according to the U.S. Forest Service Forest Inventory and Analysis data. That means hundreds of thousands of gallons of maple syrup will be made this season.

With all those sugar maples, it’s nearly impossible to resist Maple Weekend!

The 21st annual event takes place March 18-19 & 25-26, 2017

The family-friendly event is free to the public.

“Maple Weekend, is the perfect time for families to learn all about the production of maple syrup and other related products,” says Bridget Smith of Smith’s Maple Farm in Hamburg and WNY Coordinator of Maple Weekend. “You can learn about tree tapping and boiling, see displays, and best of all, taste some of America’s greatest syrup,”

Find a list of participating sugar houses and maps at http://www.nysmaple.com/nys-maple-weekend/

Syrup is produced as the sugar maple holds starches in storage during the winter, which change to sugars as spring approaches. These sugars are released into the tree sap. When a tree is tapped, a clear liquid runs out. When that liquid is boiled down, approximately 44 gallons of

the sap produces a gallon of maple syrup.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV