Make A Difference Day- Saturday, October 28th

On Saturday, October 28th volunteers from across the country will unite for Make A Difference Day, one of the largest annual single-days of service nationwide.

Since 1992, volunteers and communities have come together on Make A Difference Day with a single purpose: to improve the lives of others.

Join WGRZ on Make A Difference Day and volunteer for your favorite charity or cause. To view local volunteer opportunities visit www.volunteerwny.org .

Saturday, October 28th is also National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day aims to provide a safe, convenient, and anonymous means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse and medications. Too often, unused prescription drugs find their way into the wrong hands. That's dangerous and often tragic. There are several sites across WNY that will be accepting prescription drugs on Sat. October 28th, visit www.dea.org or CLICK HERE for listing of locations.

Volunteers from WGRZ will be at the Kids Escaping Drugs Renaissance Campus on Saturday, October 28th to help spruce up the campus with some new landscaping. The Renaissance Campus consists of three buildings that house up to 62 chemically-dependent adolescents ranging in age from 12 to 20. Renaissance House and Promise House offer services for males and Stepping Stones treats our adolescent females. Kids Escaping Drugs (KED) hosts several fundraising events throughout the year. If you are interested in learning about volunteer opportunities with KED visit https://ked.org/get-involved/volunteer/ or call (716) 827-9462.

