Juneteenth Festival of Buffalo

The 42nd Consecutive Juneteenth of Buffalo Celebration takes place at Martin Luther King Jr. Park on June 17th and & 18th. Buffalo NY is home to the third largest Juneteenth Festival in the country and all are invited to be a part of this family friendly cultural event.

Enjoy cultural presentations, a vendors marketplace, great food and children's activities throughout the weekend. The festival kick-off with the Juneteenth Parade on Saturday, June 17th, the parade begins at Genesee Street and Moselle at 11:00am and proceeds down Genesee Street to Best Street and into Martin Luther King Park.

Underground Railroad Tours -Two tours will be provided on June 17th and 18th. Tours are scheduled for 2:00pm and 4:00pm. Pickups are on Best and Fillmore Street.

Vendor Marketplace- Art, jewelry, clothes and other items can be found at the Juneteenth Market place during the hours of 11:00am - 8:00pm on Saturday June 17th and 10:00am - 8:00pm on Sunday June 18th.

The Arts and Culture Stage is located on Fillmore Avenue and E. Parade Street. The Arts and Culture Stage features many local artists. The entertainment happens from 2:00pm - 8:00pm on Saturday June 17th and 12:00pm - 8:00pm on Sunday June 18th.

Prior to the Juneteenth Festivities, June 9th - 16th is Sankofa Days - Sankofa means "to go back and get". Juneteenth uses this time to reflect on issues that affect the community.

SCHEDULE:

June 9 - Friday

Noon - The Flag Raising Ceremony: Location: Niagara Square (front of Buffalo City Hall). The Liberation Flag will be raised.

1PM - Art Exhibit & Reception, meet and greet with Warrior king @ 515 Main Street

7PM - Free Fred Brown presented by Ujima Theatre 350 Masten Avenue

June 10 - Saturday

10AM to 2:30PM - Cultivating Classes Youth workshops in Science poetry, Music and Dance@ Buffalo Public School #74 126 Donaldson Road

3:30PM to 7PM - "Git On Da Bus" Juneteenth Festival Headquarters - 1517 Genesee Street - Meet at 3:30 p.m., Bus leaves at 4:00 p.m., returns 7:00 p.m. Sponsored by the Tradition Keepers. A journey to many important sites in the city with storytelling at each site. Sponsored by: The Tradition Keepers

7PM - Joko Benah - My Child + Your Child = Your Children stage performance/fundraiser @ Buffalo Public School #74

7PM - "Free Fred Brown" presented by Ujima Company Inc, @ Paul Roberson Theatre, 350 Masten Avenue.

June 11 - Sunday

Block Party and concert "Between A Rock & Hard Place" featuring reggae artist Warrior King - live music, food, giveaways, carpenters Union, at WUFO 1080AM 143 Broadway Avenue, Project Access to A-Free Ka live to air

4PM - "Free Fred Brown" presented by Ujima Company Inc. at the Paul Robeson Theatre, 350 Masten Avenue

June 12 - Monday

6PM to 8PM - African Consciousness Workshop - Frank A. Meriwether Library - Jefferson Avenue - Focus on 21st Century Africa

June 13 - Tuesday

6PM to 8PM - Getting Well Soon (mentally, physically, spiritually, and financially)- at the Main Street Gallery - 515 Main Street with Key Bank, the Black Social Workers of WNY, and the African American Heritage Co-Op

June 15 - Thursday

6PM to 8PM - Conscious Café Poetry Spoken Word open Mic hosted by PaulaDia at the Em Tea Cup 80 Oakgrove Avenue. Tibute to Smoothe Lonnie B aka Love Doctor

June 16 - Friday

6PM to 8PM - Praise and Worship in Martin Luther King Jr. Park (Best and Fillmore near MLK Jr. Bust) w/Sister Anita Williams. Sponsored by Key Bank.

For more information on the Juneteenth Festival of Buffalo - visit www.JuneteenthofBuffalo.com or call 716-891-8801.

