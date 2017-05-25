Juneteenth Festival of Buffalo

The 42nd Consecutive Juneteenth of Buffalo Celebration takes place at Martin Luther King Jr. Park on June 17th and & 18th. Buffalo NY is home to the third largest Juneteenth Festival in the country and all are invited to be a part of this family friendly cultural event.
Enjoy cultural presentations, a vendors marketplace, great food and children's activities throughout the weekend. The festival kick-off with the Juneteenth Parade on Saturday, June 17th, the parade begins at Genesee Street and Moselle at 11:00am and proceeds down Genesee Street to Best Street and into Martin Luther King Park.
Underground Railroad Tours -Two tours will be provided on June 17th and 18th. Tours are scheduled for 2:00pm and 4:00pm. Pickups are on Best and Fillmore Street.
