June 23- Buffalo Stand Down

Are you a local Veteran who is homeless or at-risk of homelessness? WNY Veterans make this your day! Bring your DD214 or Military ID, and check out our resources. Resources include Veterans' benefits, VA health care screening, disability benefits, social and family services, dental care by Westermeier Martin, education opportunities, employers, onsite medical services, bike raffle/repair, housing resources, haircuts, legal services, eye exams by LensCrafters, many giveaways and much more! For more information visit, https://www.buffalo.va.gov/pressreleases/Stand_Down_Event_for_Homeless_and_At_Risk_Veterans.asp or email VHABUFStandDown@va.gov. For transportation from Buffalo VA Medical Center, VA Homeless Program, and the Buffalo City Mission call 716-862-8885.

