Please join us for a special night of celebration to help raise funds to help find a cure for type 1 diabetes (T1D). The JDRF Journey To a Cure Gala takes place on Saturday, January 21st at the Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino. This special night includes gourmet food, cocktails, live entertainment and auction.
EVENT SCHEDULE:
6:00 pm: Cocktails and Silent Auction
7:45 pm: Dinner
8:45 pm: Live Auction
9:45 pm: Entertainment
Individual Ticket: $225
Table of Ten: $2,250
For tickets call 716-833-2873 or visit www.jdrf.org
