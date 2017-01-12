WGRZ
JDRF - Journey To A Cure Gala

WGRZ 11:48 AM. EST January 12, 2017

Please join us for a special night of celebration to help raise funds to help find a cure for type 1 diabetes (T1D).  The JDRF Journey To a Cure Gala takes place on Saturday, January 21st at the Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino.  This special night includes gourmet food, cocktails, live entertainment and auction. 
 
EVENT SCHEDULE:
6:00 pm: Cocktails and Silent Auction
7:45 pm: Dinner
8:45 pm: Live Auction
9:45 pm: Entertainment
Individual Ticket: $225
Table of Ten: $2,250
 

For tickets call 716-833-2873 or visit www.jdrf.org

(© 2017 WGRZ)


