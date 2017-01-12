Please join us for a special night of celebration to help raise funds to help find a cure for type 1 diabetes (T1D). The JDRF Journey To a Cure Gala takes place on Saturday, January 21st at the Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino. This special night includes gourmet food, cocktails, live entertainment and auction.

EVENT SCHEDULE: 6:00 pm: Cocktails and Silent Auction 7:45 pm: Dinner 8:45 pm: Live Auction 9:45 pm: Entertainment Individual Ticket: $225 Table of Ten: $2,250

For tickets call 716-833-2873 or visit www.jdrf.org

