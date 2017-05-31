Human BuffaLove #4

Take part in a summertime tradition at BuffaLove #4 at 12pm on Sunday, June 25th at 12 noon. Hundreds of people will join together at this lunchtime community event in the formation of a Buffalo and an Aerial photo will be taken. Your $25 ticket includes and event T-Shirt, Chiavetta's Chicken BBQ and participation in the "Human Buffalo" photo. Live music by The Boys of Summer and a fun fill afternoon. Come stand with friends, family and neighbors and celebrate BuffaLove as we honor our local veterans. Donations will go to Bob Woodruff Foundation STAND4HEROES and WNY Heroes.

Click Here to purchase your tickets.

