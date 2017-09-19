For Our Daughters 6th Annual Gala

For Our Daughters, Inc. would like to invite you to the 6th Annual Breast Cancer Awareness Gala. This year’s event will be held at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center on Saturday, October 7, 2016 from 6-10 p.m. Enjoy a delicious dinner, cake auction, raffles, tributes, music and memories.

This year Buffalo’s own Amina TheEmpress will perform at the Gala. Purchase your tickets on-line at www.ForOurDaughtersInc.org . Tickets are $60 for Adults, $30 for Children 12 and under and there are a limited number of complimentary tickets for Breast Cancer Survivors. Contact gala@forourdaughtersinc.org.

