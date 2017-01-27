February 9th-12th. Buffalo Auto Show

The Buffalo Auto Show is Western New York's Premier New Vehicle Automotive Event! See the latest and greatest new SUV's, Hybrids, Minivans, High Performance and Economical Cars and Trucks on the road today! Every new car brand sold in WNY will be on display! Get to the show at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center and see them all! http://www.buffaloautoshow.com/
Ticket Prices: $10 at the gate; $8 discount tickets online or at locations below; Entry for children 5 years and under is free.
Purchase tickets at: TOPS, NOCO, Wegmans, DASH'S MARKET
Click here to purchase tickets online!
HOURS
Thursday, Friday and Saturday, February 9, 10, 11: 10am-10pm
Sunday, February 12: 10am-7pm
Driving Directions:
Buffalo Niagara Convention Center
153 Franklin Street, Buffalo, NY 14202
VALET PARKING AND COAT CHECK: Stay warm outside and comfortable inside
Visit us on Facebook and Twitter
(© 2017 WGRZ)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs