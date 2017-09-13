Dash for Diversity - Sunday, October 1st

The National Federation for Just Communities (NFJC of WNY) proudly presents the 5th Annual Dash for Diversity on Sunday, October 1st at Delaware Park/Parkside Lodge. This exciting 3 person Relay Race and Walk has something for everyone!! Kid's can also participate in the Kid's Fun Dash. New this year, all race participants can get 50% off Buffalo Zoo Admission admission tickets. Following the race there is a post party featuring prizes, entertainment, and a delicious lunch courtesy of the Hyatt Buffalo.

Register today by visiting www.nfjcwny.org.

Race day registration begins at 8:30am at the Parkside Lodge in Delaware Park.

Race begins at 10am at Ring Road in Delaware Park.

Proceeds will benefit the NFJC of WNY. The National Federation for Just Communities of Western New York, Inc. (NFJC) is a human relations organization dedicated to overcoming racism, bias and discrimination by building understanding, respect and trust through education, advocacy and community involvement.

