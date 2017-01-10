Businesses and Schools Needed - Hospice Buffalo's Spring Bouquet Sale

Local companies, organizations and schools are invited to participate in the 31st Annual Hospice Bouquet Sale for the event's pre-sale phase held in January and February. Participants simply assign a coordinator from their organization and register for the sale. Each coordinator is invited to attend a free breakfast on January 17th with WGRZ's Maryalice Demler. Coordinator's Breakfast meeting takes place at 7:30am, on Tuesday, January 17th at Hospice's Mitchell Campus, 225 Como Park Boulevard, Cheektowaga. Best of all -- all coordinators who pick up their kits will be entered in a grand prize drawing for a chance to win a $150 Visa gift card.

Coordinators will receive a coordinator's kit, complete with posters, order forms, a sign-up sheet and collection envelope along with a FREE display bouquet. Collect orders until February 22nd- a minimum of 15 bouquets are needed to participate in the pre-sale program. Delivery Dates for the bouquets are March 6th & 7th.

Mixed Bouquets are only $8

Special Tribute Bouquets ( featuring 30 stems ) $30 - for every tribute bouquet purchases an $8 bouquet will be sent to brighten the day of a current Hospice patient.

31 Prizes for 31 Years Tribute Contest- To Celebrate the 31st Annual Hospice Spring Bouquet Sale, each tribute bouquet will have a peel'n reveal sticker attached for the chance to be one of our lucky winners. There are many different prize levels, with the top prize value over $500!

Over the past 30 years, The Hospice Spring Bouquet Sale has become a symbol marking the beginning of a new Spring season in Western New York. Proceeds benefit the Hospice Foundation of Western New York, supporting Hospice Buffalo patients and all it's programs, including but not limited to Essential Care for Children and Expressive Therapies.