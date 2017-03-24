Books for Kids 2017

WGRZ, Wegmans The Buffalo News and Erie County Public Library join together to support Project Flight with Books For Kids. Throughout the month of April you can make a difference in the life of a child by donating Books for Kids. Drop off new children's books at any WNY Wegmans location or any Erie County Public Library.

The Books for Kids program was established in 1995. Project Flight’s mission is to have every child have a book and be able to read it at grade level, have children live in a literate environment, and that literacy will be an entrée out of poverty. The Books for Kids Program with the theme “Give a book touch a life,” has donated 2,449,431 books to children in 2,577 schools and agencies and has created or contributed to 959 on-site libraries. This program addresses the Family Literacy childhood component. In 2016, the book drive provided 50,535 books to children served by 78 service agencies and schools. This program specifically addresses the need for children to read for meaning and interpretation, for literary response and expression, and for social interaction (NYS Standards 1, 2 & 4).

For more information visit http://www.projectflight.org/books-for-kids.html

