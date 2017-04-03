Autism Awareness Walk - The Summit Center

The Summit Center Autism Awareness Walk is a family-friendly event taking place on Saturday, Apirl 29th. This event takes place in April to promote Autism Awareness and raise funds for the programs offered at The Summit Center. The annual walk takes place at The Summit Center, 150 Stahl Road, along the Amherst Bike Path and around Summit's grounds followed by a post-walk picnic with food, beverages, children's activities, a basket raffle and live entertainment.

Register on-line at www.summitwalk.org. Registration is $5.00. Registrants raising $100 or more receive a Summit Center Autism Walk T-Shirt.

Packet Pick-Up and Day of registration begins at 9am. Opening Ceremony for the walk is at 10am- walk begins immediately after and post walk picnic runs 12pm -1:30pm.

For more than 40 years, The Summit Center has given hope to Western New York families affected by autism and developmental, social, and behavioral challenges. Summit is considered a Center of Excellence, serving 2,700 children and young adults through Early Intervention & Education, Behavioral Health, Community & Family Support, and Adult programs and services.

The Summit Center Autism Awareness Walk is Summit's largest fundraiser, 91% of every dollar raised by participants and community partners directly benefits the individuals served at The Summit Center.

For more information about The Summit Center visit www.thesummitcenter.org

