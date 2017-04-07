April 10-15: Explore Science: Earth & Space!

Buffalo Museum of Science presents:

Explore Science: Earth & Space!

April 10 - 15

11am - 2:30 pm each day

The Explore Science: Earth & Space event will include exciting science,take-home materials, and engaging discussion about science and society. Participants will make clouds,imagine what extraterrestrial life might be like,investigate gravity, explore icy worlds, and much more! These fun activities introduce guests to the ongoing research happening at NASA in the fields of heliophysics,Earth science, planetary science, and astrophysics, and allow them to get hands-on with Earth and space science concepts.

The Explore Science: Earth & Space project is led by the Science Museum of Minnesota, in collaboration with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).Explore Science: Earth & Space tool kits are developed and distributed nationwide by the National Informal STEM Education Network (NISE Net). Activities are included with Museum admission and free for members.

Visit sciencebuff.org for more information!

© 2017 WGRZ-TV