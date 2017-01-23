By joining the Fight for Air Climb, you are helping to make a positive impact in the lives of those affected by lung disease. Participants raise funds to support the mission of the American Lung Association while training to climb the 26 flights of stairs of Buffalo's Main Place Tower.

Check-in and Day of Event Registration begins at 7:30 AM. Climb begins at 8:30 AM. $25 Early Bird Registration Fee until November 30th $35 Registration Fee December 1st - March 8th $100 Fundraising Requirement. For more information, please contact our Race Director (Kelli Hanson) 585-666-1402, or email us at BuffaloClimb@LungNE.org

Looking for help training for the Fight For Air Climb? Click Here for training opportunities.

