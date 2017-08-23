71st Annual Buffalo International Horse Show

The Buffalo International Horse Show is held each year to benefit the Buffalo Therapeutic Riding program. Thanks to the support of our exhibitors and sponsors over 600 lessons were given through our program in 2016.

The BIHS is a "AA" Rated Horse Show and is supported by the Syracuse PHA, Ohio PHA, and WPPHA.

Buffalo International Horse Show receives USEF Heritage Status. The designation of a USEF Heritage Competition is reserved for competitions that have been in existence for 25 years or more, promoted and grown equestrian sport, and made contributions to the community outside the gates of the horse show by achieving, maintaining, and promoting the equestrian ideals of sportsmanship and competition. The BIHS is fortunate to be one of less than 20 horse shows nationally who holds this illustrious status.

This year we will be running a full schedule from Wednesday through Sunday, with Hunter & Jumper Classics taking place both Friday & Saturday evenings.

TENTATIVE TIMES FOR SPECTATORS

These are not definite times and the schedule is subject to change

Wednesday: 10AM - 2PM

Thursday: 10 AM - 2PM

Friday: 8 AM - 4 PM and 5PM to 7PM

Saturday: 8 AM - 4 PM and 6PM - 8PM

Sunday: 8 AM- 3 PM

