6th Annual UNYTS Bucket List Bash

Grab your tickets for the 2017 Bucket List Bash! Celebrate Life to benefit Upstate New York Transplant Services UNYTS on Friday, April 7th at Statler City, 5:30p-8:30pm. Enjoy open bar, great food, live music, AND bucket list stations throughout the evening.

Pre-Sale Tickets are just $35 or $40 at the door. All proceeds benefit UNYTS, WNY's only organ, eye, tissue and community blood center.

Purchase your tickets today www.bucketlistbash.com

2017 Bucket List Stations include:

Virtual Reality - Transform the ordinary into the extraordinary with the Bash's newest addition, the Virtual Reality station. Strap on your headset and get ready to visit a whole new world!

Face Your Fears - Join in the competition and see if you are brave enough to face your fears at the Fear Factor station.

Walk the Red Carpet- Live out your celebrity fantasy and get interviewed by local media personalities as you make your way down the red carpet into the Bash.

Look into Your Future - Curious as to what the future holds? Visit with 1 of 4 psychics at the Bash's most popular station to see what lies ahead for you.

Get a Tattoo- Been longing for a tattoo? Here's your chance! Get either an airbrush or henna tattoo and let your rebellious side run wild.

Win Big in Vegas - Try your luck at Black Jack and Roulette with Amherst Casino.



Be a Game Show Contestant- Think you know your trivia? Think again! Grab your friends and join in on the fun at the Bash's Trivia Game Show with Quizmaster Dennis George.

Save a Life- Stop by the UNYTS table and spend 2 minutes registering as an organ and tissue donor and finding out how you can help the community through blood donation.

Get in Good Spirits- Sip on apple brandy from Buffalo Distilling Company all while learning what it takes to craft these spirits.

Visit an Exotic Destination- Do you dream about adventures in faraway lands? Get your photo taken on the back drop of a glamorous location far, far away.

Let's Roll, with the Queen City Roller Girls - Strap on your helmet, put on your war-paint, and get ready to roll with the Queen City Roller Girls! Pose tough with a derby girl, watch a demonstration, and choose a derby name.

Join the Circus - Who hasn't wanted to run away with the circus? Hone your skills at juggling and balloon making at the Bash's Join the Circus station.

