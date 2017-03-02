31st Annual Hospice Spring Boquet Sale: March 6-11

Over the past 30 years, the Hospice Spring Bouquet Sale has become a timeless symbol marking the beginning of a new Spring season in Western New York. Along with being the Hospice Foundation’s largest event, the Sale also brings much needed public awareness for Hospice Buffalo and its mission. Hospice provides exceptional care and life enhancing services for seriously ill patients and those who share their lives. Without the support of our Bouquet Sale coordinators this event would not be the tremendous success it is today!

Every year more than 45 local florists, 450 area businesses, schools and organizations and 600 volunteers participate, and we hope you will too. In 30 years, the sale has raised over $5.4 million for Hospice Buffalo.

You can submit your presale order now! We require that you place a minimum order of 15 bouquets to participate in the pre-sale program.

https://www.hospicebuffalo.com/spring-bouquet-sale/pre-sale/

You can pick up a bouquet for $8 at your participating florist or by visiting a Hospice volunteer at one of the following locations:

https://www.hospicebuffalo.com/spring-bouquet-sale/public-sites/

If you need any additional assistance, please call Hospice Foundation at 716-686-8090.

