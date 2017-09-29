2017 United Way Challenge

The United Way Challenge is underway and you can help make big changes in your community by supporting the United Way and pledging $1 per week.

For just $1 per week your pledge to the United Way Challenge can:

Help children reach their full potential

Help families achieve financial stability

Help people live safer and healthier lives

Pledge at least $1 per week ($52 per year) through your company campaign or online at uwbec.org and be automatically entered into drawings for fun daily prizes from October 2nd through December 1st, 2017. Daily winners are announced every morning on WGRZ's Daybreak M-F.

That's not all... by pledging a minimum of $1 per week you will also be entered to win one of 21 incredible grand prizes:

$1,000 Evans Bank debit card

$1,000 Wegmans Gift Card

$1,000 Tops Gas Card

$1,000 Ashley Furniture Gift Card

2017 Sports Fanatic Pack - 2 SeasonTickets to Buffalo Bills Home Games and 4 passes to the Buffalo Bisons fridaynightbash series!

A Trip to Kennedy Space Center in Florida including two nights at the Hilton Cocoa Beach Ocean front courtesy of Delaware North

Participating United Ways include: Allegany County United Way, United Way of Buffalo & Erie County, United Way of Cattaraugus County, United Way of Greater Niagara, United Way of the Tonawandas.

The United Way Challenge is sponsored by WBEN 930am, Buffalo News and WGRZ Ch. 2 On Your Side.

For United Way Challenge official rules and more information on The United Way Challenge Click Here.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV