Join us for the 2017 Buffalo Undy Run/Walk on Saturday, April 29th at Delaware park and help raise awareness for Colon Cancer Screenings. Funds raised through the Undy Run/Walk support national prevention, research and patient support initiatives at the Colon Cancer Alliance. The Undy Run/Walk also supports the Blue Hope Partnership Program by providing funding to local organizations that are making strides to knock colon cancer out of the top three cancer killers in Undy Run/Walk communities.

Wear your underwear as "outer"wear at the 2017 Buffalo Undy Run and register today - Click Here

Saturday, April 29th

Location:

Delaware Park

Amherst/Colvin Green Space

Buffalo, NY 14214

Get directions

Parking

There will be limited parking available in the Buffalo Zoo parking lot. As a thank you for getting to the park early, the first 150 participants to arrive will receive a free parking token for the lot - just look for our volunteer stationed near the entrance. Free parking will also be available along Parkside Ave. Make sure to arrive early to avoid the rush!

Starting Time:

9:00 am

Schedule

7:30 am - Race packet pickup & on-site registration

8:40 am - Opening remarks

9:00 am - 5K begins

9:10 am - 1 Mile fun run begins

10:05 am - Survivor & Patient recognition & awards ceremony

Registration Fees:

5K Adult (14 and older) - $35 Advance/ $40 Race Day

5K Youth (6-13) - $30 Advance / $35 Race Day

1 Mile fun run (all ages, Children 5 and younger are free) - $30 Advance / $35 Race Day

Undywear is Everywhere - $35 Virtual Participation Fee / $30 Youth Virtual Participation Fee

Includes:

A pair of Boxer shorts

Survivor t-shirt if registered as a survivor

Survivor medal if registered as a survivor

Memorial flag if indicated in registration process

Access to our online fundraising platform

Note: Patients/Survivors register for free. Contact specialevents@ccalliance.org for the registration code.

