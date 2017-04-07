Join us for the 2017 Buffalo Undy Run/Walk on Saturday, April 29th at Delaware park and help raise awareness for Colon Cancer Screenings. Funds raised through the Undy Run/Walk support national prevention, research and patient support initiatives at the Colon Cancer Alliance. The Undy Run/Walk also supports the Blue Hope Partnership Program by providing funding to local organizations that are making strides to knock colon cancer out of the top three cancer killers in Undy Run/Walk communities.
Saturday, April 29th
Location:
Delaware Park
Amherst/Colvin Green Space
Buffalo, NY 14214
Parking
There will be limited parking available in the Buffalo Zoo parking lot. As a thank you for getting to the park early, the first 150 participants to arrive will receive a free parking token for the lot - just look for our volunteer stationed near the entrance. Free parking will also be available along Parkside Ave. Make sure to arrive early to avoid the rush!
Starting Time:
9:00 am
Schedule
7:30 am - Race packet pickup & on-site registration
8:40 am - Opening remarks
9:00 am - 5K begins
9:10 am - 1 Mile fun run begins
10:05 am - Survivor & Patient recognition & awards ceremony
Registration Fees:
5K Adult (14 and older) - $35 Advance/ $40 Race Day
5K Youth (6-13) - $30 Advance / $35 Race Day
1 Mile fun run (all ages, Children 5 and younger are free) - $30 Advance / $35 Race Day
Undywear is Everywhere - $35 Virtual Participation Fee / $30 Youth Virtual Participation Fee
Includes:
- A pair of Boxer shorts
- Survivor t-shirt if registered as a survivor
- Survivor medal if registered as a survivor
- Memorial flag if indicated in registration process
- Access to our online fundraising platform
- Note: Patients/Survivors register for free. Contact specialevents@ccalliance.org for the registration code.
