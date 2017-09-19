Celebrate survivorship at the 16th Annual Susan G. Komen WNY Breast Cancer Survivor Luncheon. This annual event takes place at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center and features a Punch Reception and Basket Raffle followed by a delicious lunch, Awards Ceremony and entertainment.

This event is FREE to Breast Cancer Survivors! Tickets are just $30. Proceeds benefit Susan G. Komen Upstate NY.

Register & Purchase Tickets today on-line at www.KomenUpstateNewYork.org .

The Luncheon begins at 11 a.m. with a Punch Reception and grand basket raffle. The lunch and program begin at noon and will include special guests and the presentation of the 2017 Hope, Faith, and Love Awards.

Hope Award – to a breast care professional who works toward improving the lives of breast cancer survivors or conducts research

Faith Award — to a breast cancer survivor who advocates in the community for support, screening or treatment and works to empower all women.

Love Award — to a volunteer who works tirelessly to advance the Komen mission and inspires others to do the same.

Click Here for Photos of last year's Survivor Luncheon.

